Russian Grand Prix – Liberty Media has confirmed Stefano Domenicali will become the new Formula 1 CEO and replace Chase Carey for 2021.

Liberty Media has confirmed Chase Carey will depart his role as CEO of Formula 1, having held the position since Liberty’s purchase of the sport from Bernie Ecclestone’s CVC in 2017.

Carey had indicated his desire to step aside from the CEO role after getting the new Concorde Agreement signed. With all ten teams now signed up until the end of 2025 after successful negotiations, Carey will now step aside.

Stefano Domenicali, former Ferrari Team Principal, has been confirmed as the new CEO. He resigned from Ferrari in early 2014, having worked for the Scuderia from 1991 until 2014. His lack of recent team affiliation made him a prime candidate, as he has remained active in Formula 1 through his work as head of the FIA’s single-seater commission. He is also one the FIA’s World Motorsport Council.

“I am thrilled to join the Formula 1 organization, a sport that has always been part of my life.” said Domenicali. “I was born in Imola and live in Monza. I’ve remained connected to the sport through my work with the Single Seater Commission at the FIA and I look forward to connecting with the teams, promoters, sponsors and many partners in Formula 1 as we continue to drive the business

ahead.”

“The past six years at Audi and then leading Lamborghini have given me broader perspective and experience that I will bring to Formula 1.”

Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei paid tribute to the outgoing Chase Carey, saying: “Chase has done a phenomenal job leading F1. He assembled a first-class commercial and sporting organization that has a long list of achievements, including broadening the appeal of the sport, growing its digital presence, establishing new technical regulations, securing a cost cap for the first time and reaching a new more equitable Concorde agreement with the teams.”

“His actions have reinforced F1 as the pinnacle of motorsport. As always, he has been a great partner and I look forward to his continued counsel in his new role as non-executive Chairman,”

With Carey stepping out of the spotlight, he says that a strong foundation for F1’s immediate future has been secured: “It has been an honour to lead Formula 1, a truly global sport with a storied past over the last seventy years. I’m proud of the team that’s not only navigated through an immensely challenging 2020 but returned with added purpose and determination in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I’m confident that we’ve built the strong foundation for the business to grow over the long term,”

“It’s been an adventure and I’ve enjoyed working with the teams, the FIA and all of our partners. I look forward to staying involved and supporting Stefano as he takes the wheel.”