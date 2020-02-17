Watch the Netflix trailer for the new season of Drive to Survive, which will be released on the streaming platform this month.

Netflix and Formula 1 have released the trailer for the eagerly anticipated second season of Drive to Survive.

The hotly anticipated series once again goes behind the scenes with the drivers, team principals and owners, to gain a unique and raw perspective on their lives, both on and off the track, and the tension and glamour of the sport.

This year for the first time, all 10 teams, gave Netflix insider access as they battled it out for victory in the greatest racing series in the world. To mark the return, Formula 1 and Netflix have released a trailer giving fans a glimpse of what is instore this season.

Set to release on February 28, you can check out the new trailer below.