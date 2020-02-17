F1 Formula 1 Netflix Drive to Survive
Netflix

Drive to Survive Season 2 trailer released by Netflix

Photo of Chinnye Chow Chinnye Chow 8 hours ago
Less than a minute

Watch the Netflix trailer for the new season of Drive to Survive, which will be released on the streaming platform this month.

Netflix and Formula 1 have released the trailer for the eagerly anticipated second season of Drive to Survive.

The hotly anticipated series once again goes behind the scenes with the drivers, team principals and owners, to gain a unique and raw perspective on their lives, both on and off the track, and the tension and glamour of the sport.

This year for the first time, all 10 teams, gave Netflix insider access as they battled it out for victory in the greatest racing series in the world. To mark the return, Formula 1 and Netflix have released a trailer giving fans a glimpse of what is instore this season.

Set to release on February 28, you can check out the new trailer below.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Chinnye Chow

Chinnye Chow

Related Articles

Photo of ‘No fundamental concept changes’ on the new Williams

‘No fundamental concept changes’ on the new Williams

1 hour ago
Photo of Gasly ‘better prepared’ after tumultuous 2019

Gasly ‘better prepared’ after tumultuous 2019

2 hours ago
Photo of Pictures: The 2020 Racing Point RP20

Pictures: The 2020 Racing Point RP20

4 hours ago
Photo of BWT new Racing Point title sponsors as team launches 2020

BWT new Racing Point title sponsors as team launches 2020

4 hours ago
© Copyright FormulaSpy 2012 - 2020, The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.
Close