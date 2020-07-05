Austrian Grand Prix – Updated Driver and Constructor Standings tables following the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg.
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|25
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|18
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|16
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|12
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|10
|6
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|8
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|6
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|4
|9
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1
|11
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|0
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|0
|13
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|0
|14
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|0
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|0
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|0
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|0
|18
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|0
|20
|George Russell
|Williams
|0
|POS
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|37
|2
|McLaren
|26
|3
|Ferrari
|19
|4
|Racing Point
|8
|5
|AlphaTauri
|6
|6
|Renault
|4
|7
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|8
|Williams
|0
|9
|Red Bull
|0
|10
|Haas
|0
