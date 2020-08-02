British Grand Prix – Updated Driver and Constructor Standings tables following the 2020 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom.
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|88
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|58
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|52
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|36
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|33
|6
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|26
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|22
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|20
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|20
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|15
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|12
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|12
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|10
|14
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|15
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|0
|18
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|0
|19
|George Russell
|Williams
|0
|20
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|0
|POS
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|121
|2
|Red Bull
|55
|3
|McLaren
|41
|4
|Racing Point
|40
|5
|Ferrari
|27
|6
|Renault
|12
|7
|AlphaTauri
|7
|8
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|9
|Haas
|1
|10
|Williams
|0
