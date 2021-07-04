Austrian Grand Prix – Eight Formula 1 drivers have been summoned to the stewards office for yellow flag rule breaches at the Austrian GP.

When battling for 12th place, Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel had a coming together at Turn 5. Both drivers ended up into the gravel and were unable to see the chequered flag.

The incident led to double-waved yellow flags shown around Turn 5 on the final lap of the race. Eight drivers were passing the scene at the time, including Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Nikita Mazepin, Nicholas Latifi, and Antonio Giovinazzi.

All drivers are due to attend the stewards office in ten minute intervals between 17:50 and 19:00 at the circuit.

It makes a busy afternoon at the stewards office even busier as Williams’ George Russell is also under investigation for moving under braking during his on-track battle with Alpine driver Fernando Alonso

Raikkonen and Vettel are also under investigation for their on-track incident – the cause of the yellow flag period.