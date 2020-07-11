Styrian Grand Prix – Haas’ Romain Grosjean was unable to set a time during qualifying as he encountered an ERS issue on his VF20.

Romain Grosjean was the only driver not able to set a time during qualifying, being knocked out in Q1. The French driver had come out on circuit and spun off into the gravel exiting Turn 4, which appeared to be the reason behind him not setting a time.

However, Haas have revealed that he had an ERS issue on his Ferrari power unit that prevented him from taking part.

“We had a problem with the ERS water pump – it wasn’t working so we couldn’t recover any energy on the out lap I did.” explained Grosjean. “So, we couldn’t even do a lap. It’s a shame as it’s a missed opportunity I guess.”

Despite not setting a time, Grosjean won’t be prevented from taking part in the race but will require formal permission from the stewards. His times in practice will prove his ability to stay within 107% of pole position.

Team boss Guenther Steiner explained: “On our side, Grosjean’s car not going out is not what you want to see. We had an issue with the cooling of the energy storage unit.”

In the other car, Kevin Magnussen managed to get through into Q2 and qualified in P15. The Danish driver praised the Race Control at the circuit for allowing qualifying to go ahead: “It was good fun and I’m glad that they let us qualify in these conditions. There was a little bit of aquaplaning here and there, but it wasn’t a big problem. I’m happy they let us qualify today. For us, P15 is not a fantastic starting position, but I think it’s the best we could do – so I’m pretty happy with that. We’ll fight hard tomorrow to try and get into the top 10.”