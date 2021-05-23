Monaco Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton was a dejected figure after the Monaco Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver came home in seventh place.

Hamilton and Mercedes were out-foxed by Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel in the pitstops, ultimately finishing behind the two drivers in seventh place.

The reigning World Champion has now lost the lead in the standings with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen overtaking the Briton for the top spot. Hamilton explained that the team will undertake a full debrief of the weekend after the race.

“I don’t really have a reaction to it, we do all of our discussing and talking in the background and we will work together and try and come out of this stronger,” said Hamilton to Sky Sports after the race.

“We underperformed as a team all weekend from the get go, so we’ll just put our focus on to the next race and congratulations to Max and his team.”

Click here to view the full race report from the Monaco Grand Prix.

When asked whether the Silver Arrows are able to fare better next time out in Azerbaijan, Hamilton admits that Red Bull will be ‘hard to beat’ there as well.

“It’s another Red Bull track so it’ll hard to beat them again there but we’ll try our best to try,” said Hamilton.

“I can’t see it being hugely dissimilar to here. Except for you got the longer straights where Ferrari are a little bit down, it’ll be interesting.”