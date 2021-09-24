Russian Grand Prix – Qualifying for the Russian GP could be delayed due to extreme wet weather expected to hit the Sochi Autodrom for Saturday.

It is understood that teams are anticipating heavy rain to hit the Sochi area on Friday night and through into Saturday morning. As a result, there could be some delays for Free Practice Three and Qualifying.

A weather forecast for Alpine suggests that heavy rain will have an impact on Saturdays’ running.

“The threat of rain has loomed over the Grand Prix this weekend and it doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon,” said an Alpine statement as quoted by RacingNews365.

“It currently looks like it will be dry for today and possibly Sunday, too, but with heavy rain forecasted tomorrow until the afternoon. This might have an impact on when qualifying starts.

“Our plan today will be to collate as much data as possible, with a persistent threat of rain delays tomorrow.”

Formula 1 does have options should the running of qualifying be impossible on Saturday, including the session being moved to Sunday morning. The Formula 2 qualifying session, as well has the Formula 3 support race has been moved to Friday in order to pre-empt the poor weather conditions on Saturday.