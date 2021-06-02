The official annual Formula 1 game from Codemasters will be released later next month, and we were given early access to tell you what’s new in the latest installment.

This will be the 13th major release from the British developer having gained the rights to publish F1 games from 2009.

The new game, released on 16th July of this year, will be the first the company has produced after being bought by EA Sports last year, and will feature several new additions that build on the things Codemasters has developed year on year.

It will feature all the teams, drivers, and tracks from the 2021 season, including Portimao, Imola, and Jeddah which will be added as free downloadable content shortly after the games’ release. The game will also feature an enhanced career mode which will allow players to take part in a two-player career.

The new game will also feature ‘real-season start’. This feature enables players to take part in a season as it’s happening in real life. The results will be downloaded and applied to your game and you can dip into the season from where the actual sport is racing.

F1 2021 will be available as a digital deluxe version which will allow you to add iconic drivers into your My Team outfit – it includes Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, David Coulthard, and Felipe Massa.

The biggest feature will be the new story mode known as ‘Braking Point’. Braking Point is a story that puts you in the role of unnamed driver taking part in F2’s 2019 season, and through to F1 in 2020 and 2021.

The story will be around three hours long will also reintroduce antagonist from 2019’s installment Devon Butler, who you will have a rivalry with throughout those seasons.

The F1 games that Codemasters has produced have always looked good, but F1 2021 will be the first game in the franchise that will be available on the next generation of consoles; the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

Codemasters has enabled ray tracing in the new game which should greatly enhance the visuals which the company has said will result in ‘incredibly realistic visuals’.

We will have a full review of the game in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, here are some screenshots of the game provided by Codemasters.