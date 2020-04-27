Formula 1 has announced a tentative revised schedule for 2020, consisting of between 15 and 18 races, with the first round in early July.

With all the races up to and including the French Grand Prix in late June now either cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Formula 1 has confirmed a tentative schedule for 2020.

Consisting of between 15 and 18 races, the season has had its season opener pencilled in for July 5th with the first race to be held at Austria’s Red Bull Ring. With the summer break cancelled as teams have already taken the mandatory shutdown period while waiting out the viral outbreak, F1 intends to race at European venues in July and August. This may consist of some venues holding more than one race. It’s understood that both Austria and Great Britain will be held behind closed doors with no spectators.

The Spanish and Italian Grands Prix remain a possibility to go ahead during this time period, but the Monaco and French Grands Prix will not be taking place.

The intent is then to move on to Asia for September and October. This would include Azerbaijan, Russia, Japan, China and Singapore, but FormulaSpy is informed that at least one of these races will not be going ahead due to the impossibility of fitting every single race in to such a small window of time.

Formula 1 will then travel to the Americas for planned races in the United States, Brazil, Canada and Mexico, before the season winds down in December with races in Bahrain and United Arab Emirates.

No dates or schedule has been formally released, and it must be assumed that this all remains very tentative for now. Individual governments are unlikely to throw open their borders to an international sport consisting of a few thousand people from other countries, even with the teams running skeleton crews.