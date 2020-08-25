Four more races have been added to this year’s F1 calendar, including a return to Turkey’s Istanbul Park for the first time in almost a decade.

Formula 1 has confirmed four more races on their calendar to close out this season’s disrupted schedule. Cramming in four more events means the total number of races for the year is 17, five short of the original plan. F1 also confirmed that the postponed Chinese Grand Prix will not be happening, having failed to find a date suitable for hosting the event this year.

The Turkish Grand Prix returns to the calendar for the first time since 2011, having made its debut back in 2005. The race is scheduled for November 15th.

Following on from that two weeks later, Formula 1 spends two weekends in Bahrain at the Sakhir Circuit for a double header on the 29th of November and the 6th of December.

F1 will then decamp to the United Arab Emirates to conclude the season at the usual final race at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina. This race will take place on December 13th.

Some of these races will be open to limited amounts of fans, with F1 saying: “We can confirm that a number of races in the revised 2020 season will be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality, and we are working with each promoter to finalise the details. While we want to see as many fans as possible return as soon as it is safe to do so, our priority remains the safety of the Formula 1 community and the communities we visit, and we review fan access on this basis. ”

“We are proud to announce that Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be part of our 2020 season.” said F1 CEO Chase Carey.

“This year has presented Formula 1 and the world with an unprecedented challenge and we want to pay tribute to everyone across Formula 1, the FIA, the teams, and our partners who have made this possible. While we are all disappointed that we have not been able to return to some of our planned races this year we are confident our season has started well and will continue to deliver plenty of excitement with traditional, as well as new, races that will entertain all our fans.”