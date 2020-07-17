Hungarian Grand Prix – Formula 1 has confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed within the F1 sphere.

Formula 1 has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 has been uncovered through their extensive testing in the past week. Over 8000 tests were carried out during the first two race weeks in Austria, with zero positive cases. A further 4,997 tests were carried out this week for the Hungarian weekend, with two cases confirmed as positive.

F1 has emphasised that the two individuals concerned were not present across the Austrian or Styrian Grand Prix weekends.

A statement from F1 said: “The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 10th July and Thursday 16th July, 4,997 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel.

“Of these, two people have tested positive. The individuals were not present in Austria, with the affected people removed from operations and isolated.

“Tracing of close contacts completed and isolated. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days.”

It’s not expected that this occurrence will result in any fallout, with strict isolation procedures in place.

F1 has planned on occasional positive tests occurring, and have implemented a rigorous testing and tracing programme. F1 teams are expected to operate within their own bubble, with fans not permitted to attend races at the moment while races take place behind closed doors.