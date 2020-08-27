Belgian Grand Prix – Formula 1 and Formula 2 will both pay tribute to the late Anthoine Hubert on the anniversary of his death this weekend.

French racing driver Anthoine Hubert lost his life in a Formula 2 race at Spa-Francorchamps during the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix weekend, with the 23 year old succumbing to injuries he suffered in a collision between himself and Juan Manuel Correa.

This weekend marks the return of Formula 1 and Formula 2 to the venue, and they’ve announced plans to honour his memory.

A minute’s silence will be observed on the starting grids ahead of the Saturday F2 feature race, which was the race in which the accident took place, as well as ahead of Sunday’s Formula 1 race.

Hubert’s number 19, which was emblazoned on his BWT Arden racing car, has also been formally withdrawn from use – drivers cannot select this number for use in Formula 2. The number 19 will be used as part of a new logo designed in Hubert’s honour which will be seen on the F1, F2 and F3 cars throughout this weekend.

Thursday’s media day saw drivers head out on track for their usual walks and cycles, with close friends of Hubert pausing for reflection at the top of Eau Rouge – the site of last year’s accident.