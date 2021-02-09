Formula 1 is reportedly about to introduce some sprint races in 2021, with a vote set to be held on Thursday to decide the matter. While there’s yet to be formal confirmation, Formula 1 is apparently considering introducing some Sprint races in 2021. These are set for the Canadian, Italian and Brazilian Grands Prix. Team bosses are to meet, virtually, for a conversation about this on Thursday. If it passes, it would go before the World Motorsport Council for implementation at the next meeting in Geneva in early March.

The idea has emerged just a few days after new F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the long-rumoured reverse grid race idea has finally been shelved. “Reverse grid is over,” he told F1.com. “It’s important to think of new ideas of being more attractive or interesting, but we don’t have to lose the traditional approach of racing. When we changed qualifying every couple of days, it burned our fingers.”

“Now, the formula is quite stable. We are looking at what could be the approach of the so-called sprint race on Saturday. We are thinking that could be tested maybe this year.”

Sprint races are used in Formula 2, with the races being around 45 minutes long. Points can be scored, but not to the same extent as a Grand Prix. The finishing order of the Sprint race would be used to determine the grid order for Sunday, with qualifying for the Sprint race held on Friday to determine the initial grid.