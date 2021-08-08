Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said that Formula 1 will look to set the sprint format on “historical Grand Prix” from 2022.

The sprint qualifying format, which sees a short 100km sprint to determine the grid for Sundays’ Grand Prix, had it’s inaugural trial at Silverstone. The sprint format will take place at a further two events this season with the Italian Grand Prix hosting the second and a now confirmed Brazilian Grand Prix the third.

Brazil has been in line to host the third sprint event, but Formula 1 hadn’t confirmed it until now due to several other venues expressing an interest in hosting the format.

In a call with Wall Street investors, Domenicali explained that the feedback from teams and drivers was positive, and confirmed that Brazil would be the final of the three Grand Prix to host the format.

“First of all, when we talk about the sprint format, the idea was to offer something different in order to make sure that there was something new that we can offer to all the stakeholders in F1,” said Domenicali

“We have said that we wanted to do three tests, one has been done in Silverstone, another one will be in Monza. And the other one will be at the end of the season in Brazil. At the end of this complete test, we’re going to have a plan to see what will be the next step.

“What I can already say is that after the first sprint event in Silverstone, the response that we have, from the drivers, from the teams, the media, has been really positive. And also for the promoter, because if you think that every day, we had something new to say.

“People coming to the track on Friday were really tuned for the first qualifying already on Friday.

“So the outcome of the first event has been dramatically positive, if I may say, and it’s great because that’s brought attention, interest to TV, and also partners, because thanks to that we have brought in, for example, Crypto.com. And so we have already seen our financial influence being positive.”

The ex-Ferrari Team Principal also went on to explain that Formula 1 is targeting hosting the format at some of the more historical races in 2022 and beyond as well as making tweaks to the sprint based on certain feedback received.

“We’re going to have a full debriefing, if I may say, at the end of the season,” said the Italian. “We have a plan for the future of course, we are developing that, we are fine-tuning [after] some of the comments that we received.

“And what I can say is that if we move as we should in that direction in the future, it will be not every race. We have ideas to create a special format for certain historical grands prix, and certain special awards that we want to offer, and add to the already incredible platform of F1.

“So very, very positive comments after the first exercise and [we’re] ready to prepare at the end of the three events a proposal that can bring home what we can see hopefully will be a big step and a different future of F1, also a sporting proposition.”