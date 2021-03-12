Here are the final standings and times from the Bahrain International Circuit on the first day of pre-season testing for the 2021 season.
Read our complete report from the opening morning of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Results (Classification)
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:30.674 139 Laps
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.215 46 Laps
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.472 129 Laps
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.108 46 Laps
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.245 57 Laps
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.271 68 Laps
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.529 45 Laps
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.557 74 Laps
- Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +2.053 37 Laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +2.238 42 Laps
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +2.568 59 Laps
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.646 63 Laps
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.068 51 Laps
- Roy Nissany Williams +4.115 83 Laps
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +4.124 70 Laps
- Mick Schumacher Haas +5.453 15 Laps
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +6.176 6 Laps