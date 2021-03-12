Here are the final standings and times from the Bahrain International Circuit on the first day of pre-season testing for the 2021 season.

Results (Classification)



Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:30.674 139 Laps Lando Norris McLaren +0.215 46 Laps Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.472 129 Laps Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.108 46 Laps Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.245 57 Laps Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.271 68 Laps Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.529 45 Laps Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.557 74 Laps Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +2.053 37 Laps Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +2.238 42 Laps Charles Leclerc Ferrari +2.568 59 Laps Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.646 63 Laps Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.068 51 Laps Roy Nissany Williams +4.115 83 Laps Nikita Mazepin Haas +4.124 70 Laps Mick Schumacher Haas +5.453 15 Laps Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +6.176 6 Laps