Here are the final standings and times from the Bahrain International Circuit on the first day of pre-season testing for the 2021 season.

Read our complete report from the second day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Results (Classification)



Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:30.289 58 Laps C5

Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.124 87 Laps C5

Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.171 71 Laps C5

Lando Norris McLaren +0.297 52 Laps C4

Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.471 125 Laps C5

Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.597 73 Laps C5

Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.383 132 Laps C4

Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.393 117 Laps C2

Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.926 52 Laps C3

Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.050 128 Laps C2

Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +2.395 57 Laps C4

Mick Schumacher Haas +2.594 88 Laps C4

Carlos Sainz Ferrari +2.783 56 Laps C3

Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.812 76 Laps C4

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +3.110 58 Laps C2

Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +8.560 10 Laps Proto (C3)

