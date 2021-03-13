Here are the final standings and times from the Bahrain International Circuit on the first day of pre-season testing for the 2021 season.
Results (Classification)
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:30.289 58 Laps C5
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.124 87 Laps C5
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.171 71 Laps C5
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.297 52 Laps C4
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.471 125 Laps C5
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.597 73 Laps C5
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.383 132 Laps C4
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.393 117 Laps C2
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.926 52 Laps C3
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.050 128 Laps C2
- Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +2.395 57 Laps C4
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.594 88 Laps C4
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +2.783 56 Laps C3
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.812 76 Laps C4
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +3.110 58 Laps C2
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +8.560 10 Laps Proto (C3)