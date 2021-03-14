Here are the final standings and times from the Bahrain International Circuit on the third day of pre-season testing for the 2021 season.

Read our complete report from the third day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Results (Classification)



Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:28.960 64 Laps C4

Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +0.093 91 Laps C5

Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.651 79 Laps C4

Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +0.806 166 Laps C5

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.065 54 Laps C5

George Russell Williams +1.157 158 Laps C5

Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.184 76 Laps C4

Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.227 49 Laps C4

Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.358 78 Laps C4

Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.526 80 Laps C3

Lando Norris McLaren +1.701 56 Laps C3

Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.868 76 Laps C4

Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.350 61 Laps C3

Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.571 67 Laps C4

Mick Schumacher Haas +3.093 78 Laps C3

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +3.446 86 Laps C2

Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +6.081 56 Laps C3

Lance Stroll Aston Martin +7.140 80 Laps C3

