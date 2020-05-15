Formula 1 has agreed a deal with Silverstone that will see two Grands Prix go ahead at the venue later this summer.

Silverstone bosses have agreed a deal that will see Formula 1 visit the circuit for two separate races later this summer, with mooted dates in late July and early August.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said in a statement: “I am delighted to confirm that Silverstone and Formula 1 have reached an agreement in principle to host two races behind closed doors this summer.”

“However these races will be subject to government approval, as our priority is the safety of all involved and strict compliance with COVID-19 regulations.”

“I would like to thank all our fans who have been so supportive throughout this and to assure them we are determined to do all we can to help Formula 1 put on a show this summer.”

The deal has been agreed amid concerns that the venue may not entertain a race at all this year, with the British government imposing a 14 day quarantine period on travellers arriving into the UK from abroad.

Although seven of the ten F1 teams are based in the UK, the first race is set to take place one week after the second of two grands prix in Austria.

Should F1-affiliated staff members not receive an exemption from the quarantine period, it will create a big hurdle for F1, who is currently trying to organise a 15-18 race calendar amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the government in Belgium’s Wallonia region gave the go-ahead for a Belgian Grand Prix to be held without fans later this year as the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is set to be re-opened.