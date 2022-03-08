F1 will continue racing at Imola until 2025

Imola will now host an F1 race until 2025 after a contract extension was agreed. The legendary circuit returned to the F1 calendar in 2020 and 2021 after a hiatus to stand in for other tracks due to the COVID 19 pandemic. F1 has now cemented the circuit’s popular return by signing an extension with Imola.

Autosport reports the deal could be worth as much as $25m per season, with the option of reducing to a maximum of $10m if the race cannot be held with fans due to COVID 19.

Imola, which was named as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix upon its return in 2020 after the track’s home region, was originally on the F1 calendar from 1980 to 2006. Hosting the Italian Grand Prix in 1980, it was then known as the San Marino Grand Prix until its final race. The track is among the most popular and challenging in motorsport with both fans and competitors alike due to its fast flowing layout and unforgiving corners.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement highlighted that F1 now holds two races in Italy, as well as the history of Imola: “I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until 2025.

The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic. It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.

I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen and the work of the Emilia-Romagna Region, in particular the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the City of Imola. We are all looking forward to being back in Imola in April to thrill our fans” he concluded.

President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, was also pleased at the extension: “Today’s agreement ratifies the presence of the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit in Imola until 2025. Imola, its great history and the strong tie of its territory to the world of engines deserved this recognition.

This is not only a great success for sport in Italy but also a great enrichment for the top international motorsport series that has confirmed in its calendar for several years one of the most difficult races, but also the greatest, and the one that’s mostly loved by both drivers and teams”.