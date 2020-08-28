Formula 1 will race on Bahrain’s outer circuit for the Sakhir Grand Prix, using the ‘oval’ layout available at the venue.

With Formula 1 heading off to Bahrain for a double header at the end of November, a decision has been made to run the second race on an alternative layout.

The Sakhir Grand Prix, scheduled for the 4th to 6th of December, will take place on the circuit’s ‘oval’ layout, a 3.543 outer track that uses some of the straights from the usual layout but skipping quite a few of the corners.

Formula 1 carried out detailed analysis of all the different track layouts available at Sakhir, with a different sector 2 layout used when the circuit was first introduced to Formula 1 in 2004.

The oval layout will be a high-speed blast around the venue, with the race duration set to 87 laps. It’ll be the second shortest track on the calendar, behind Monaco, and simulations are predicting qualifying lap times of less than 55 seconds. Race laps are predicted to be under a minute as well.

The race will be a full night race, with both qualifying and the race scheduled for later in the evening than the schedule for the Bahrain Grand Prix on the full course on the prior weekend.

The Bahrain International Circuit, in collaboration with The Bahrain Motor Federation and the FIA, will be working over the coming weeks to ensure all elements of the track are prepared and tested according to current standards for an F1 race.

“We are excited to announce the outer circuit as the format for the Sakhir Grand Prix and want to thank our partners at the Bahrain International Circuit for their continued support.” said Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsport for Formula 1.

“We assessed a number of options for the alternative circuit layout and concluded the outer circuit will provide the best alternative and will provide a new challenge for all the teams and entertain all our fans with high speeds and fast lap times.”

“We thank Formula 1 for all their work in analysing options for our second race and it’s a great testament to our venue that we will be able to hold what is likely to be very contrasting races on consecutive weekends.” said Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit. “Our outer track has never been used for international competitive racing, so will be a new and exciting challenge for all participants.”