The F1 TV application will include Pro support for three new countries alongside the 82 existing territories for 2021. The F1 TV app will be updated for 2021. The subscription based video platform will launch in three new countries this year, with fans in Brazil, Slovakia and the Czech Republic now able to access F1 TV Pro for live streaming of the Grands Prix. This is an addition to the 82 countries already able to access the service.

However, for Irish fans, the service is still not available – Ireland being grouped together with the UK and under the Sky Sports exclusivity deal.

Having launched in 2018, the new F1 TV app will focus more on improving the backend of the app as well as improving the video quality and user experience.

Users will now able to stream at 1080p at 50 frames per second for the first time, as well as being able to cast F1 TV using Chromecast and AirPlay.

“We are delighted to be relaunching F1 TV ahead of the new season, with several upgraded features that will improve fans’ experience of the product and make our extensive collection of archive footage easier to watch than ever before,” said Iam Holmes, Director of Media Rights for Formula 1.

“Accenture have helped us take F1 TV to the next level and I’m very excited to see how it develops in the future as we continue to provide fans with more ways than ever to watch F1.”

Click here to see the full list of countries in which F1 TV Pro is available.