Formula 1 is set for a 24 round championship next season which will span from the very end of February to the first weekend of December.

While there are no new locations added to the schedule, there will be some shake ups with three races set to take place on Saturdays while there has been a move towards regionalising the events to try make the series more sustainable.

The 2024 season is set to open with the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix on the first two weekends in March, however they will now also have everything shifted a day so that the races will take place on Saturday rather than Sunday so that everything is finished before Ramadan starts on Sunday March 10th.

The third Saturday race will be the Las Vegas round which will run, as it will later this year, late on Saturday night. For viewers on this side of the Atlantic though everything will happen on the days we’re used to though with sessions running from the early hours of the morning to breakfast, with the race itself around 6am on Sunday.

The first Sunday event of 2024 will take place in Melbourne two weeks later before the Japanese and Chinese rounds are set for April. Despite being included on the calendar every year, China hasn’t held a Grand Prix since 2019 due to restrictions and difficulties with covid.

Japan meanwhile is usually scheduled towards the end of the season, but will now move to April, in the heart of the cherry blossom season, to help with the regionalisation attempts.

May will kick off with the Miami Grand Prix before the (mainly) European leg starts, and runs to the start of September. Imola and Monaco on the last two weekends of May before a hop over to Canada for the Montreal race on June 9th.

After that it’s back to Europe with Spain and Austria rounding out June. The British Grand Prix will start July off and be the end of the first triple-header of the year while Hungary and Belgium round out the month before the Summer break starts. The end of August/start of September will see the last of the European season after races in the Netherlands and at Monza.

The rest of September will see Grands Prix in Azerbaijan and Singapore before a month’s break ahead of the series’ return to the Americas. The season will end with a hectic pair of triple-headers the first, end of October to the first weekend of November, with the Austin, Mexico and Brazilian rounds.

Similarly with the final two weekends of November and the first of December there’ll be a race in Las Vegas (on Saturday), before everything goes back to the Middle East, where the season started off for the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds.

“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races,” the President and CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, said, “that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.

“I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment. We have plenty of racing to look forward to in 2023, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season.”

The FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem added that: “The planned 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, that has been approved by the Motor Sport Council Members, demonstrates some important steps towards our shared goals.

“We want to make the global spectacle of Formula 1 more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and more manageable for the travelling staff who dedicate so much of their time to our sport. Stefano Domenicali and his team have done a great job to both bring in new and exciting venues in emerging markets for Formula 1, and stay true to the sport’s long and remarkable heritage.”