Pirelli and Ferrari have postponed their planned 18 inch wet tyre test at Fiorano, due to company restrictions in light of the coronavirus.

Pirelli have confirmed that they, together with Ferrari, have taken the decision to postpone their planned March 5th test of the new 18 inch tyres.

Having carried out an initial test at Jerez last month, Ferrari were scheduled to hold a day of wet tyre testing for the new 18 inch wheels and tyres on behalf of Pirelli at Fiorano.

However, Pirelli have said that “Because of company restriction policies adopted by Scuderia Ferrari and Pirelli following the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak, the scheduled 18-inch 2021 wet tyre test at Fiorano on March 5 has to be postponed. The test will be rescheduled at Fiorano at the earliest opportunity.”

With Formula 1 switching to 18 inch wheels for 2021, there is a full test calendar planned for this season with the teams using adapted mule cars to run the bigger sizes.

All of the teams will be given the chance to test throughout the year, with all data accumulated by Pirelli shared amongst all the teams to ensure no advantage is gleaned by any particular team through the testing period.

Formula 1 is currently facing somewhat of a crisis, with two of the opening rounds coming under increasing pressure due to travel restrictions. Bahrain and Vietnam, hosts of the second and third round of the Championship, are enforcing travel restrictions which is making it difficult for personnel from Italy (affecting Ferrari, Alpha Tauri and Pirelli in particular) to travel without a mandatory quarantine period.