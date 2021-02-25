Ferrari have announced another reshuffle of their Technical Department, outlining new and revised responsibilities for key staff. Just over six months on from Ferrari’s most recent reshuffle of their Technical Department, the Scuderia have announced more changes to their organisational structure in a bid to improve efficiency.

Ferrari launch their 2021 season with an event on Friday, although the launch of the SF21 won’t come until March, at which details regarding Mattia Binotto and Laurent Mekies’ 2021 plans are likely to be confirmed. According to reports in Italian media, Binotto will miss several rounds of this year’s championship to concentrate on 2022 development with Mekies stepping in as Deputy Team Principal at the circuit.

The organisational changes confirmed by Ferrari on Thursday don’t include details on this, but do confirm that Binotto remains as Team Principal and Managing Director of Scuderia Ferrari.

Laurent Mekies remains in charge of the Racing Department, Enrico Gualtieri continues in his role as boss of the Power Unit department, Gianmaria Fulgenzi over Supply Chain and Enrico Cardile heads up the Chassis Department.

The Chassis Department, under Cardile’s watch, will be split up into four main sections as outlined:

• Vehicle Concept (David Sanchez)

• Chassis Performance Engineering (Enrico Cardile)

• Chassis Project Engineering (Fabio Montecchi)

• Vehicle Operations (Diego Ioverno)

Race track engineering will be integrated into the Chassis Performance Engineering subdivision of the Chassis Department, overseen by Cardile.

Outside of the engineering sections of the team, Ferrari’s Commercial, Marketing and Events department has become part of the Brand Diversification Area. This will be led by Nicola Boari.