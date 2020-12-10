Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has made a shock decision to retire from his position on Ferrari’s Board of Directors.

Ferrari’s Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri has retired from his position and from Ferrari’s Board of Directors with immediate effect.

A statement released through the New York stock exchange announced that Ferrari were informed by Camilleri that he wished to retire for personal reasons.

As a result, Ferrari’s Executive Chairman John Elkann will take up the position in the interim while the Board of Directors set about finding a replacement for Mr. Camilleri.

Commenting on Mr. Camilleri’s retirement, John Elkann said: “I would like to express our most sincere thanks to Louis for his unstinting dedication as our Chief Executive Officer since 2018 and as member of our Board of Directors since 2015.”

“His passion for Ferrari has been limitless and under his leadership the Company has further affirmed its position as one of the world’s greatest companies, capitalising on its truly unique heritage and unerring quest for excellence. We wish him and his family a long and happy retirement.”

Camilleri took over from the late Sergio Marchionne in mid-2018, following the death of Marchionne after a short illness.

“Ferrari has been a part of my life and serving as its Chief Executive has been a great privilege.” said Camilleri. “My admiration for the extraordinary men and women of Maranello and for the passion and dedication they apply to everything they do, knows no bounds. I’m proud of the Company’s numerous achievements since 2018 and know that Ferrari’s best years are still to come.”

The announcement comes on the same day that Scuderia Ferrari’s team boss Mattia Binotto flew back to Italy due to a ‘minor illness’ that has taken him away from leading the team through the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.