Ferrari were the latest team to show off their 2024 challenger, the SF-24, before taking it to the Fiorano track for a filming day.

The new car is once again a matte red, though this they’ve cut back on the black elements and instead added some longitudinal stripes of yellow and white. The wheel covers are now red to match the car while there are yellow and white stripes along the inner rim.

“Presenting a new car to the world for the first time is always a very exciting moment for me and the drivers,” said Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, “even if we are all already thinking about the moment we will go head to head with our rivals on track. This year, we must start off where we left off at the end of last season, when we were consistent front runners, with a view to constantly improving in all areas.

“The longest ever Formula 1 season awaits us and Charles, Carlos and I all agree, we must be more clinical and effective in how we manage the races, making bold choices, in order to get the best possible result at every Grand Prix. It’s often said that your fans can give you an extra gear and that will definitely be true in what will be a very closely contested championship and we are proud to know we can count on our “tifosi” from around the world.”

Under the new livery Ferrari’s Technical Director, Enrico Cardile, says the SF-24 is a complete redesign of their previous car, taking on what they learnt from last year and their drivers’ notes to create a car which they hope is “easier to drive”.

“With the SF-24 we wanted to create a completely new platform and in fact, every area of the car has been redesigned,” Cardile said. “Even if our starting point was the development direction we adopted last year and which saw us take a leap forward in terms of competitiveness in the final part of the season.

“We have taken on board what the drivers told us and turned those ideas into engineering reality, with the aim of giving them a car that’s easier to drive and therefore easier to get the most out of and push it to its limits. We did not set ourselves any design constraints other than that of delivering a strong and honest racing car, which can reproduce on the race track what we have seen in the wind tunnel.”

“Even though power unit development is frozen by the regulations, it doesn’t mean that 2024 does not present some interesting challenges. We will be tackling more races than in any other year of the championship and that will require us to react more quickly, with fewer hours available on the test bed. To prepare for this, we have reviewed all the processes relating to the engine – preparation, signing-off and management – in order to maximise performance.”

Ferrari are continuing with their line up of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for a fourth and final year – Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

“I like the look of the car a lot, including the white and yellow parts on the bodywork,” Leclerc said. “But of course, what really interests me is how it will perform on track, as that’s all that matters. The SF-24 ought to be less sensitive and easier to drive and for us drivers that’s what you need in order to do well.

“I think last year was a very difficult season for the team. However, we have worked extremely well and it was very clear the direction in which we needed to work to achieve better results this year. I’m sure that the team has done a great job, though the few difficulties that we encountered during ’23, I’m confident that they won’t be there in ’24 anymore. That should be a good sign.”

“I think the main area we had to work on was the sensitivity to the change of conditions,” he continued. “We had a very peaky car last year, where it was very strong whenever we had all the perfect conditions but whenever one of these factors – whether it’s temperature, wind speed, force or direction – it would have a huge impact on our car. We wanted to change it for this car for it to make it better and easier to drive as it was very difficult whenever it was windy conditions. This is something that I would like to see change for this year.”

Sainz is also excited by the new design and is looking forward to being competitive in the improved car.

“For sure the first time you see a car, it’s always a special moment. It’s the first time you see the shapes, you see the colours, you see how it’s going to look – what you’re going to drive for 2024. I’ve seen a completely different look both on the shape but also on the design and it excites me because I just cannot wait to drive it. I’ve been looking forward to this moment for the last couple of months and it’s finally happening.”

“For sure we are trying to improve all the areas. I think, if we really want to challenge for the world title this year, we need to improve in every single area of the car and that’s exactly what we’ve been trying to do all the winter, and the past season, to try and improve every single area – don’t leave anything without touching it or without trying to improve it. With that approach, and with this mindset, this car is wanting to improve in every single area.”

