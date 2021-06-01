Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Ferrari Racing Director Laurent Mekies is expecting McLaren to lead the best of the rest ahead of a ‘complicated’ set of races.

The Scuderia has had a much improved season as the SF21 looks to be a step ahead of its predecessor compared to last year. The team looked quick in Monaco too as Charles Leclerc managed to get pole, but had to retire before the race even started due to driveshaft issues. His teammate Carlos Sainz would go on to to finishing in second place.

Ferrari even managed to out-race McLaren at the Spanish Grand Prix, with Leclerc finishing in P4. However, the teams’ pre-race simulation data suggests that it will be behind McLaren and be fighting the other mid-field teams or Aston Martin, Alpine, and Alpha Tauri.

“Now begins a part of the season that promises to be complicated for us,” said Mekies. “If in Spain the SF21 was clearly the third best in the field and in Monaco even showed the potential to win, the situation is set to be different in the next races, starting with Baku.

“Already this weekend [in Baku] we expect a very strong McLaren, which should adapt very well to the characteristics of the circuit and therefore take the leadership of the group behind the two teams fighting for the world championship. We also believe that Alpine, AlphaTauri and Aston Martin will also be very competitive.”

The Italian squad managed to within two points of McLaren in the constructors’ table after Monaco and are continuing to develop their car throughout the year.

“Our main goal will be to express all the potential available and try to make the most of every opportunity,” continued Mekies. “To use a football metaphor, we will try to make a good defence and hit on counter-attack.”