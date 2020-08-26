Ferrari say an ECU issue caused Charles Leclerc to retire from the race in Barcelona, after spinning out going through the final chicane.

Charles Leclerc appeared to be a strong contender for points in Spain, until he lost control of the rear of his Ferrari going through the final chicane midway through the race. Replays showed his engine had switched off as Leclerc negotiated the corner, leaving him helpless to catch the rear.

Managing to get it fired up again, Leclerc tried to continue in the race but was back in the pits moments later to retire.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Ferrari say they’ve managed to figure out what went wrong.

Enrico Gualtieri, head of the power unit division, explained that a problem with Leclerc’s electronic control unit was to blame for the issues he had in the race.

“In Barcelona, we paid a high price for a lack of reliability, and in fact we have now identified the problem with the electronic control unit that caused Charles’ retirement.” said Gualtieri. “But we also suffered from not maximising our qualifying performance, which put us in a difficult situation in the race. Aware of the current difficulties, we have to focus on our work in preparing for the weekend.”

Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most demanding circuits for the power unit, with Ferrari winning at this venue last year with Leclerc. It’s unlikely to happen this year, given Ferrari’s downturn in competitiveness, and Gualtieri explained the demands they’re facing this weekend.

“The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and demanding on the calendar, for the drivers and also for we engineers.” Gualtieri said. “It’s particularly difficult to find the perfect car balance for its entire seven kilometres. In terms of Power Unit management, the track is pretty demanding with over a minute spent at full throttle. It’s important therefore to have enough power – you can never have too much – but you also want good driveability, especially when it comes to the first and last corners. Apart from its power output, energy recovery through the MGU-H is also key, so that the overall efficiency of the Power Unit is what counts.”

“In this first part of the season we have seen the championship pretty much divided into two groups: on the one hand, three drivers who seem to be uncatchable and on the other, another ten or so all within a few tenths of one another. The main aim is to ensure the drivers can get the most out of the SF1000. We must optimise the car-PU package, work well in the garage, define the best strategy and be efficient when it comes to reacting to changing conditions.”