Ferrari has announced that they have restructured their technical department, with a new Performance Development department established.

In light of Ferrari’s seemingly downward spiral over the past 18 months, the Scuderia has announced a restructuring of its technical department to make it more effective.

A chain of command has been established, which the team say will be ‘more focused and simplified’ and provides the heads of each department the necessary powers to achieve their objectives.

Mattia Binotto had hinted at making changes, and he himself stays on as Team Principal and Managing Director of Scuderia Ferrari.

Simone Resta stays on as Chassis Engineering head, with Laurent Mekies also staying as Sporting Director. Enrico Gualtieri stays on in charge of the Power Unit programme.

A new Performance Development department has been established, which will be led by Enrico Cardile. The 45 year old Italian has been with Ferrari since 2005 and moved to the F1 team in 2016. He was made Head of Aero Development, while the following year, he was made Vehicle Project Manager. In 2019, when Mattia Binotto was made Team Principal, he became Head of Aerodynamics and Vehicle Project Manager.

“As hinted at a few days ago, we are making changes to the technical side of the organisation so as to speed up the design and development on the car performance front.” said Binotto of the changes. “A change of direction was needed to define clear lines of responsibility and working processes, while reaffirming the company’s faith in its technical talent pool. The department run by Enrico Cardile will be able to count on the experience of Rory Byrne and established engineers such as David Sanchez. It will be the cornerstone of the car’s development.”

“We believe Ferrari personnel are of the highest level and we have nothing to envy about our main competitors in this respect, but we had to make a decisive change, raising the bar in terms of the responsibilities of the department heads.”

“We have said it several times, but it’s worth repeating: we have started to lay the foundations of a process which should lead to a new and enduring winning cycle. It will take some time and we will suffer setbacks like the one we are experiencing right now in terms of results and performance. However, we must react to these shortcomings with strength and determination to get back to being at the very top of this sport as soon as possible. This is what we all want and what our fans all over the world expect of us.”