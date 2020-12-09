Ferrari have added 14 year old Australian driver James Wharton to their Driver Academy for 2021, after a scouting final held at Fiorano.

Ferrari have added to their Driver Academy for 2021. The Academy has produced Charles Leclerc and the late Jules Bianchi, as well as Formula 2’s top finishers for 2020 Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott.

Ferrari held a ‘Scouting World Final’ at Fiorano with six young drivers vying for the place on the Academy. These were Viktor Gustafsson from Sweden, Nikita Bedrin from Russia, Charlie Wurz from Austria, Marcos Flack from Australia, Santiago Reynoso from Mexico, and Wharton.

Under the watchful eye of staff from Ferrari’s Driver Academy, Wharton travelled from Bundoora in Victoria to take part in the finals and has now been selected to the Academy. He was called at his home in Australia by Ferrari’s Marca Matassa, Head of the FDA, and Scuderia Ferrari Sporting Director Laurent Mekies. The intention is now to give Wharton a full training programme with a view to entering Formula 4 in 2021. However, he will have to wait a little while as the minimum age for this category is 15.

Wharton, who says fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo is his idol, said: “I am very happy to be selected as the best candidate in the Camp, because it’s a reward for all the effort me and my family have always put into my dream of becoming a professional racing driver. The FDA programme looks very interesting and I am sure it is the ideal path for me to progress.”

Marco Matassa welcomed Wharton to the Driver Academy, saying: “James Wharton impressed us in many ways. He has considerable natural speed and he combines this with the ability to listen and put into practice the advice he is given. We saw that at Fiorano from the way he drove in both dry and wet conditions.”

“His level headed and positive attitude, his ability as a team player and his cheerful nature make him particularly suitable for motor sport, which requires a driver to perform on track but also to be able to communicate with the team so as to help them with their work. Being able to express the feeling from the car into words is no easy matter and James proved adept at it. He is also well educated, respectful and humble; values which fit well with those of the FDA. James’ selection also shows that the FDA’s Scouting system, which it expanded this year, works well and I’d like to thank Motorsport Australia for identifying James’ talent for us.”

The Ferrari Driver Academy is proving to be one of the most prolific in its output. With Mick Schumacher stepping up to F1, Callum Ilott becomes the ‘next in line’ after finishing in P2 in F2. However, his 2021 plans are undefined for now with the British driver saying he will not be racing next season as he tries to land a position within Formula 1.

Robert Shwartzman, Marcus Armstrong, and Giuliano Alesi also raced in F2 in 2020, with Alesi’s plans for 2021 still to be confirmed. Enzo Fittipaldi raced in F3 in 2020, with a best result of P4 at Mugello. In Formula Regional, Gianluca Petecof and Arthur Leclerc vied for the title with Petecof coming out on top. At Formula 4 level, Dino Beganovic finished with a best result of P7.