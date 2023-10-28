Mexican Grand Prix – It was a session of surprises with Ferrari shocking everyone to take the pole with Charles Leclerc, while Lando Norris was out in Q1.

Q1

Kevin Magnussen was the first to emerge from the pits as qualifying got underway and started with a 1:19.730 on softs. With ten minutes on the clock there were ten times on the board with the Red Bulls leading the way, Max Verstappen with a 1:18.099, over four and a half tenths quicker than Sergio Perez, both on softs. Lewis Hamilton, on the mediums, was in P3, a tenth back from the Mexican driver.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Mexican Grand Prix

With five minutes on the clock it was still Verstappen at the top but things had changed behind him, Daniel Ricciardo had slotted his soft-shod AlphaTauri into P2 with a 1:18.341 while Charles Leclerc was a little further back in P3 but his time was set on mediums.

Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Logan Sargeant were in the drop zone at that stage. Norris had gone out on mediums initially but was told to box instead of setting a banker so he was without a time while Sargeant had had his time deleted for track limits. Given Albon was P2 in FP3 earlier today, he was expected to be up near the sharp end in qualifying.

Norris managed to set a time but he got out of shape at the end of it so he remained in the bottom five while there was traffic jam chaos at the pit exit with Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and George Russell being investigated for impeding.

There was a Yellow Flag in the final minute of the session as Alonso spun that was not good news for Norris though as the flag was out when he was passing so he wasn’t able to improve and ended up P19 as Sargeant once again had his time selected due to track limits. Esteban Ocon, Magnussen and Stroll joined them in the bottom five spots.

The Stewards will be looking at Hamilton for not slowing under Yellow Flags while Sargeant will be investigated for not slowing and overtaking Yuki Tsunoda under Yellows.

Q2

Perez was the first to take to the track in the second part of qualifying and set a 1:18.124 though Verstappen went quicker on his first attempt with a 1:17.625. Once everyone apart from Tsunoda had set a time it was Verstappen still in P1 but Piastri was two and a half tenths back in P2 while Ricciardo was still right on the pace and had slotted into P3.

Albon meanwhile was wondering if his car had taken damage or something as it felt completely different from the car that saw him challenging Verstappen at the top of the final practice times.

With five minutes to go the track was silent as all cars were in the pitlane. Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly, Alonso and Tsunoda were in the drop zone. No matter what happens here Tsunoda will be starting at the back of the grid as he had power unit and gearbox components changed on his AlphaTauri.

The Japanese driver did head out to give his teammate a tow and managed to whack one of the Williams rear jacks which was sitting beside their wheel guns. That incident is being investigated.

Initially it looked like Albon had managed to wrangle his car into the pole shootout but after the chequered flag his time was deleted due to track limits which promoted Zhou Guanyu, who had been very frustrated with P11, up into P10.

Along with Tsunoda and Albon, it was Alonso, Hulkenberg and Gasly who failed to make the top ten. Verstappen pitted instead of completing a final lap so Hamilton managed to top the session with a 1:17.571, half a tenth quicker than the reigning champion.

Q3

Perez was once again the first to head out, to the usual rapturous applause the Mexican crowd greets him with. The Mexican set a 1:17.788 but once again Verstappen went half a second faster with a 1:17.286.

Ricciardo managed to split the Red Bulls while the Ferraris shocked everyone to blast past and to take the top two spots. After everyone but Zhou set their first times it was Leclerc on provisional pole with a 1:17.166, six hundredths up on Carlos Sainz. Verstappen however seemed to have hit a kerb hard on his lap and was worried about potential floor damage.

While the track went quiet, Zhou emerged to set his lap while everyone else was in the pits. He slotted into P9, ahead of his teammate and then retreated back to the pits for the final few minutes.

In the end no one really improved on the final runs, Verstappen only managing to close up by a couple of hundredths but it would be an all-Ferrari front row which no one, including Ferrari, was expecting.

Ricciardo continued to impress in the session to take P4 ahead of the home hero, Perez. Hamilton was one of the few to improve positions at the end, jumping from P8 to P6. Piastri was between the two Mercedes in P7 while the Alfa Romeos took P9 and P10, Bottas ahead of Zhou.

There are however quite a few Stewards investigations to be completed for the pit lane messes along with the incidents during the Yellow Flags for Alonso’s spin.