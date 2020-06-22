Ferrari have carried out a private test at Mugello on Monday, with both of their race drivers sharing driving duties.

Ferrari have returned to the track for the first time since pre-season testing ended in Barcelona on the 1st of March.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both headed to Mugello in Italy, to carry out a day of testing using Ferrari’s 2018 car, the SF71H.

The purpose of this test was to help Ferrari sharpen up again ahead of racing resuming in less than two weeks time, when Formula 1’s 2020 season kicks off at Austria’s Red Bull Ring.

Current rules allow the Formula 1 teams to carry out private testing with cars of at least two years old, and must be driven in period-spec. No parts which were not originally on the 2018 Ferrari car are permitted to be used.

Several of the teams have opted for this approach, as well as Ferrari. Mercedes did a two day test at Silverstone two weeks ago with both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, while Renault headed to the Red Bull Ring with Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon. McLaren were unable to use their 2018 car as they have changed power unit providers since then, meaning Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz tested F3 cars with Carlin at Silverstone to freshen up. Racing Point used a permitted filming day at Silverstone last week using their 2020 car, a route Ferrari were initially rumoured to be taking. However, they changed their mind to use the 2018 car.

The test took place behind closed doors in light of continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

