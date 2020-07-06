Steirmark Grand Prix – Ferrari are planning on bringing updates to their SF1000 for the second race at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

Following the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, where Ferrari were fortunate to finish with a double points finish and a podium for Charles Leclerc, the post mortem continues at Maranello.

With the SF1000 failing to impress on its first race, and Sebastian Vettel being knocked out in Q2 on pure lack of pace, Ferrari are rushing through some updates for this weekend.

The intention was for Ferrari to bring upgrades for the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend for the third race of the season but, with their performance so far from the front, CEO Louis Camilleri has updated the tifosi in an attempt to steady the boat.

“Charles put on a show yesterday in Austria, both in his ability to see the opportunities that came his way in the latter stages and, above all, in his defence when he was under attack from quicker cars in terms of pure speed.” said Camilleri. “He confirmed yet again his talent and determination to defend the colours of the Scuderia, even if there was no need of any further proof. It was a pity for Sebastian who couldn’t show his best performance because he was uncomfortable with the balance of the car: now we are analysing the data to understand the reasons why. We know there’s lots of work to do.”

“This is certainly not the grid position that a team like Ferrari should have and we have to respond immediately.” continued the Ferrari CEO. “It’s clear that we have to improve on all fronts. The only solution is to react and I’m pleased by the immediate reaction and the work that Mattia [Binotto] and all his team are putting in at every level. This is not just to bring to the track today what was scheduled to be ready tomorrow, but also to speed up the programme of development for the coming races. This is the response of a united team which is rolling up its sleeves and facing the problems head on, without crying about it. We are at the start of a new cycle with a long term plan. Any setbacks will certainly not change our chosen course and I have every confidence in Mattia and the team in addressing our shortcomings.”

Ferrari’s statement stressed that development is continuing at full pace at Maranello, and the intention is to bring the aerodynamic package scheduled for Hungary forward to Austria for the Steirmark Grand Prix this weekend. If the whole package can’t be brought, some of its components will.

Ferrari don’t expect the new components to completely change their fortunes, but will allow some progress in terms of moving further up to the front. Thanks to the unique calendar schedule, the Red Bull Ring will allow a direct comparison with the data from the first weekend providing a back to back comparison for each upgrade.