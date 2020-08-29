Belgian Grand Prix – Ferrari say their qualifying performance at Spa and their lowly starting positions are reflective of their genuine pace.



Ferrari’s awful season has continued this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, with the Belgian circuit so far being their worst collective performance of the year. It’s a massive comedown for the team, having finished in the top two positions in every single practice session and qualifying in 2019 as they reaped the rewards of the power of their engine.

Having had their wings clipped for 2020 through technical directives aimed at preventing any fuel flow trickery, Ferrari’s fall in performance has never been as evident as it is at Spa – due to their exceptionally strong showing at the same track just twelve months ago.

Friday was dire for both drivers, with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finishing in P15 & P17 respectively. After the day’s action, both drivers were in agreement, saying that the SF1000 was “tricky, difficult and struggling for balance”. Ferrari licked their wounds and promised a stronger showing on Saturday, saying they knew their poor performance was down to not being able to get the tyres work.

Heading into Saturday, and FP3 was even worse. Charles and Sebastian placed in the bottom five, and genuinely appeared to be amongst the contenders to be the slowest cars on track at Spa. A double Q1 elimination on pure performance has never happened to Ferrari in the hybrid era, but it looked as though it was a very real threat as qualifying began.

In the end, both drivers scraped through into Q2. Charles Leclerc finished P15 and less than a tenth clear of Kimi Raikkonen with the same engine in the back of his Alfa Romeo. Vettel was another tenth up the road and got through in P13.

Having made it into Q2 against expectation, their short work day did come to an end fifteen minutes later as they were both knocked out. On this occasion, Leclerc got the better of Vettel by quarter of a second, but it was only for P13 & P14 respectively and only just clear of George Russell’s Williams. From there, they watched Q3 from the sidelines.

“I think my final was ok and that P13 and P14 was the best we could do today.” said Leclerc afterwards.

“It’s a big step back compared to the others so we need to try and find the main issue, try and address it.”

“It’s not a good day but it’s like this at the moment. We need to keep working very hard. I think everyone in the team needs to keep their heads up even though it’s very difficult in tough times like this. We managed to improve the car balance since yesterday, but unfortunately we didn’t find the performance we were hoping for there.”

Vettel said that the team knew the power-hungry Spa circuit wouldn’t be kind to them, due to the length of the straights: “We need to stay strong and keep doing what we are doing as we knew this would be a tough weekend for us. We lose quite a bit on the straights and this circuit has a lot of straights. We are also struggling to get the tyres working properly.”

“In the end I think today’s result reflects our real level on a track like this. We are ready to do battle tomorrow, I don’t think the rain can change a lot but for sure we will be trying anything, also on strategy, to bring home some points.”

Sporting Director Laurent Mekies made it clear that Ferrari are going into Sunday’s race hopeful of rain, and have set their cars up compromised for that kind of weather based on the forecasts.

“A very difficult qualifying with neither driver making it to Q3.” he said. This follows on from an even more difficult Friday, when we never managed to get the tyres to work properly. With very little grip, Charles, Sebastian and the team did what they could, turning the setup on its head to try and at least to get back to the performance level we had seen in previous races.”

“Thanks to a lot of hard work from everyone, today was better than yesterday, but it was not enough to fight with our usual competitors. We also went for an aero setup aimed at tomorrow’s race, when the rain could be a factor.

Tomorrow we will do all we can and then work on finding out why we never managed to get our package working properly, right from the first free practice session.”

While straightline speed appears to be the main problem for the team, with Ferrari power units making up the bottom half of the order, the second sector also has Ferrari languishing down the lower end. This sector isn’t as power hungry, but shows that Ferrari are struggling for downforce as they peel back the wings in order to reduce drag. It’s something we’ve seen Red Bull having to do in the past with Renault power, but they had a good enough car to compensate. Ferrari’s lack of power is hampering them in every way, and the real question that Spa and Monza is posing is: Just how bad is that Ferrari engine?