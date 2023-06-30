Austrian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen took pole but the Ferraris weren’t too far behind, while track limits played havoc throughout the session.

Q1

The Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were the first to emerge for the second Friday qualifying of 2023. The Dane started the session with a 1:06.006 and it was Max Verstappen on top with a 1:05.190 as the Red Flag came out just after the twelve minute mark.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas spun at the exit of T1 and was sitting on the grass watching the oncoming traffic but struggled to get the car back going until after the session had been suspended. The Alfa Romeo was able to return to the pits under his own steam and the session resumed a few minutes later.

During the Red Flag, Verstappen had his time deleted for track limits so it was Oscar Piastri who was sitting in P1 with a 1:05.893, less than two hundredths ahead of Sergio Perez with Magnussen’s time in P3. Verstappen wasn’t the only one with a time deleted – Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton were some of the others – so there were only 11 classified drivers at that stage.

Alex Albon was the first back out as the session resumed and it wasn’t long before Piastri’s hold on the top of the charts was over. Verstappen was back in P1 with a 1:05.116 ahead of the Ferraris of Sainz and Charles Leclerc, as the three were at the end of practice earlier.

With four minutes to go it was Hulkenberg, Albon, Esteban Ocon, Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries in the bottom five spots with all but the Haas driver remaining in the pits until the clock ticked down to two and a half minutes.

At the front, the two Ferraris waited it out in the pits while Norris had moved up into P2, only 0.063 seconds off Verstappen’s time, before he got demoted to P3 by Perez going 0.002 seconds quicker.

The top two didn’t need to improve their times and Sainz managed to move up a spot to P3 without doing anything as Norris’ time was deleted after the chequered flag, the McLaren driver was alright though as his second fastest time still saw him into P6.

In the end the field was covered by just over eight and a half tenths but Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou, Sergeant, Magnussen and de Vries won’t be continuing in the session, unless there are any other time deletions of course.

Q2

The Red Bulls led the way out onto the Red Bull Ring as the fight for the top ten started and Verstappen was right on it with a 1:04.955 but he didn’t get to hold it for long as it got deleted and Perez took over with a 1:05.028. Until that also got deleted so Norris was P1 with a 1:05.038 and Hulkenberg slotted into P2.

Heading into the final four minutes Verstappen was back on top with a 1:04.951 ahead of Sainz and Norris who were both within a tenth of the Red Bull driver. In the drop zone though were Ocon, Lance Stroll, Piastri, Bottas and Perez, the Mexican having had all of his competitive times deleted. Deletions changed that in the final few minutes though with Ocon being moved to P10 as George Russell got knocked back down to P14.

Verstappen in P1 was the only driver not on track at the end while things didn’t go well for Perez as he got each of his fast laps deleted. The charts continued to change after all cars had set their times as there were a raft of deletions so it ended with Russell, Ocon, Piastri, Bottas and Perez failing to progress.

Q3

Albon was the first to head out as the pole fight started and opened with a 1:05.823 before Verstappen put in his own banker lap, a 1:04.503. The Ferraris took P2 and P3, this time Leclerc ahead of Sainz but the Monegasque was still over two tenths slower than the Red Bull driver.

As the cars headed back to the pits after their opening runs, Hamilton emerged for the first time and had the track to himself and slotted into P5 with a 1:05.061. Albon took over as the sole runner on track and was able to improve from P8 to P6 with a 1:05.340…but only for a few seconds before it got deleted and he was dropped back down.

Everyone but the Williams racer returned to the track then for the final couple of minutes. Verstappen was able to shave more time off at the top to set a 1:04.391 and while the Ferraris gave it their best shot, the upgraded car just missed out and Leclerc wasn’t able to get closer than 0.048 seconds.

There weren’t any times deleted after the session and Sainz took P3 ahead of Norris, also in an upgraded car. Hamilton ended the day in P5 while Stroll finished ahead of his teammate to take P6. Hulkenberg was P8 while Gasly and Albon rounded out the top ten.