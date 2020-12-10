Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – The FIA have released a statement confirming the Lewis Hamilton has returned a number of negative COVID tests.

Lewis Hamilton has been given the all-clear to return to Formula 1 action, following his bout with COVID-19.

Diagnosed with the virus on the day after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton was forced to sit out the Sakhir race as he went through a mandatory ten day isolation period.

However, that period ended on Thursday, and Mercedes with the FIA have confirmed he has now returned a number of negative COVID tests.

“The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that Lewis Hamilton has returned a number of negative COVID-19 tests.” said the statement. “He has completed his ten day quarantine in Bahrain and was free to leave the country according to the Bahraini health authority regulations. Lewis has now arrived in Abu Dhabi following confirmation from the authorities that he could do so and after quarantining has now received a further negative test result.”

“The FIA COVID-19 protocols remain clear and have not changed. A negative pre-test result is necessary to be given access to the Formula 1 Paddock as set out in Appendix S to the International Sporting Code and another negative test result no more than 24 hours following arrival is required. Lewis, having now tested negative in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be granted access to the Paddock.”

This means that Hamilton is now clear to return to the cockpit of the W11, while George Russell will step back into his Williams FW43. Jack Aitken will not be racing this weekend, returning to the substitute bench as a result of Russell’s return.