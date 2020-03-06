The FIA has confirmed additional changes to the 2021 Technical Regulations, including front wing and chassis alterations.

Following on from the announced Technical Regulations released last October ahead of the 2021 season, the FIA has confirmed a number of tweaks have been made after feedback from the teams.

At a meeting of the World Motorsport Council in Paris on Friday, the FIA confirmed that the front wing profiles will be changed from what was previously announced. The new profiles will prevent downwash, which they say would have resulted in a severe compromise of the intended regulations, ie. the ability to race more closely.

The front wing endplates, top bodywork and rear wing endplates have all been modified, with the intention being to give the teams more commercial space for sponsorship decals.

On the safety front, the chassis strength and energy absorption requirements have been uprated for front, lateral and rear impacts, with a number of changes made to improve the electrical safety of the cars’ hybrid systems.

Another change will be made to the rear crash structures of the cars, with tethers mandated from 2021 to prevent detachment of the rear wing.

Separately, after holding an open tender, Kulite have been appointed as the sole supplier of Power Unit pressure and temperature sensors for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons – these being one of the prescribed parts as a non-performance part.