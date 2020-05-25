The FIA has launched a new hotline, open to anyone, where alleged violations of sporting ethics and integrity can be reported.

Motorsport and Formula 1 governing body the FIA has launched a new ‘hotline’ that’s open to anyone who wishes to report alleged breaches of various aspects of different sporting code.

The hotline can be used to report breaches in the following areas:

Alleged or real violations of the ethical principles contained in the FIA regulations (for example discrimination, harassment, bribery, corruption, conflict of interests, fraud, money laundering)

Issues related to sport integrity or manipulation of FIA competitions (for example arrangements for altering a the result of an FIA competition)

Alleged or real violations of the FIA antidoping regulations (for example use, or attempted use, or trafficking of a prohibited substance)

According to the FIA, this step is ‘part of their mission to safeguard the integrity and reputation’ of motorsport and automobile industries worldwide, with a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach towards misconduct.

This would allow, for example, team members to anonymously report the actions of other team’s staff, or even their own, at a sporting level. It would also allow for anonymous reporting of unwanted abuse or harassment within a team to an external body.

It’s already full operational, with the hotline accessible at https://fia-ethicsline.com.

The reporting is guided by a set of questions, which facilitate categorisation of the incident, and the gathering of important facts and, where available, evidence.