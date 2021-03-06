Following the publishing of the report into Romain Grosjean’s Bahrain crash, the FIA has outlined details of the areas in which they wish to pursue further safety developments. The FIA has published their findings into their investigation of Romain Grosjean’s frightening Bahrain crash in November. The Haas driver experienced a 67G impact as the survival cell of his car pierced the Armco barrier lining the Sakhir Circuit, climbing free of the remains as fire took hold of his car.

Grosjean was lucky not to pick up serious injuries, with the worst of these being burns to his hands. These are now largely recovered, and Grosjean has returned to the cockpit recently by testing for Dale Coyne Racing in Alabama ahead of his maiden IndyCar race.

Despite Grosjean emerging relatively unscathed, the FIA’s neverending pursuit of further safety improvements meant an extensive investigation of the crash factors in order to identify areas that warrant more research and development. 19 circuit accidents from 2020 were investigated, including Grosjean’s, and the FIA list is reproduced below.

Vehicle

Regulation of survival cell front geometry, plus additional load tests in that area

Review of existing regulations regarding rear view mirrors

Review of steering column mounting requirements

Review of regulation and homologation requirements for headrest assembly

Analysis of Power Unit mounting and mount failure modes

Ongoing research project: Wheel Restraint Cables (tethers)

Design review of safety fuel bladder installations in all FIA single seater categories

Recommendations for safety fuel bladder installation best practice

Update of the FIA Standard for safety fuel bladders

Review of regulations for design of safety fuel bladder connections and inspection hatches

Fuel homologation to include compatibility of bladder material and specific fuel

Circuit

Increased functionality for Circuit Safety Analysis Software (CSAS) including quantitative impact probability classification

Review of existing circuit barrier opening installations

Review of guidelines/process for circuit homologation and licence renewal

Driver safety equipment

Investigation into improvements to the gloves’ Heat Transfer Index (HTI)

Ongoing research project: Visor opening/locking mechanisms; project scope extended to include requirements to ensure that visor opening systems are operational after being exposed to fire

Ongoing research project: Extinguisher system for open cockpit cars; project scope extended to include investigation of improved activation mechanisms

Medical and Rescue

Updates to Medical Intervention Vehicle equipment, including alternate extinguisher types

Provide ASN guidance on post-fire decontamination

Ongoing development of FIA firefighting training module for ASNs

Ongoing development of FIA high voltage safety training module for ASNs

Ongoing development of FIA Incident Command/Co-ordination training module for ASNs

Additionally, the FIA Safety Department is also planning further research projects such as:

Investigation of options for proximity warning systems and electronic visibility aids

Research into retrofit and upgrade options to improve impact performance of existing guardrail barriers

Research into novel barrier systems, effective across a wider range of impact conditions

Research to assess current fire extinguishing media, firefighting equipment and personal protective equipment and assess new technologies