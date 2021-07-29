The FIA have thrown out Red Bull’s request to review the penalty that Lewis Hamilton received at the British Grand Prix at a hearing on Thursday.

Hamilton and Max Verstappen had a coming together at the British GP with Verstappen hitting the wall and retiring from the race. Hamilton would receive a 10-second time penalty for the incident, and would then go on to win the race.

Red Bull petitioned for a right to review the penalty and a hearing was held at Hungary’s Hungaroring on Thursday. Representatives from both Red Bull and Mercedes met as evidence was presented to the stewards by Red Bull.

Red Bull petition for right to review Hamilton penalty

Red Bull needed to produce evidence that was a “significant and relevant new element” and not available at the time in order for the review to be upheld. The evidence included a number of slides comprised of GPS data from the incident between Hamilton and Verstappen, as well as a comparison of an overtake between Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from later in the race.

However, the FIA judged that the new evidence that was provided by Red Bull did not introduce anything new or significant. As such, the stewards have rejected Red Bull’s review request.

“The slides in Appendix 2 of the Competitor’s letter that were relied upon as New Evidence were not “discovered” but created for the purposes of submissions to support the Petition for Review,” said a statement from the stewards.

“And they were created based on evidence that was available to the Competitor at the time of the decision (namely the GPS data). That clearly does not satisfy the requirements of Article 14.”

Red Bull had hoped that Hamilton would have received a further penalty, with Red Bull Motorsport Advisor Helmut Marko calling for the seven-time World Champion to receive a race ban.

The stewards decision means that Hamilton’s 10-second time penalty at the British Grand Prix will stand, as does his victory.