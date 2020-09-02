The FIA is reviewing measures to ensure drivers in lower categories are not disadvantaged in terms of their Super Licences due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIA has announced that they are exploring ways to ensure that drivers are not affected in their pursuit of different Super Licence categories in light of the pandemic.

With many junior racing series postponed or cancelled, drivers who were set to take part in these series will be affected in terms of the points they might have earned towards progression on their Super Licence. For instance, a driver taking part in a postponed series could be overlooked in favour of another for next season, purely based on the first driver being unable to add to their Super Licence points until later in this season.

The FIA say they are working in consultation with ‘a wide variety of circuit racing teams, promoters and drivers, also seek to safeguard potentially vulnerable series by specifically targeting the encouragement of participation once competitive activity resumes.’

The Working Group will also aim to address disparities that could be caused by the differing series restart times, due to the varying level of threat in different parts of the world.

“The COVID-19 crisis has had a profound effect on all sporting activity and motor sport is no exception.” said Stefano Domenicali, President of the FIA Single-Seater Commission .

“Many circuit racing series are experiencing economic difficulty, while competitors are naturally concerned about missing a season or committing to a competition amid uncertainty around the re-commencement of racing – and the negative impact either may have on their progress along the FIA’s single-seater pathway. The FIA is cognisant of these concerns and we would like to reassure series, teams and competitors that through the Super Licence Working Group the Federation is developing solutions that will afford fairness to competitors, encourage participation and help series maintain some stability during this difficult period.”

Tom Kristensen is President of the FIA Drivers’ Commission and echoed Domenicali’s comments, saying that they are working on ensuring balance across the ranks of all FIA sanctioned championships: “We appreciate that there may be some unease among drivers over ever-changing racing calendars and how potential imbalances in the scoring of Super Licence Points could negatively affect their progress towards the top of the FIA’s racing ladder. The Working Group is consulting with single-seater stakeholders in order to balance the points system so that no drivers are disadvantaged by the changed landscape of motor sport in 2020.”