Giuliano Alesi & Marcus Armstrong got their first taste of Formula 1 machinery on Monday, testing the 2018 Ferrari SF71-H. Ahead of the 2021 season starting, Ferrari are holding a mammoth five day test at their Fiorano track this week. While rules covering the running of the current F1 cars are very strict, teams are permitted to use older cars as much as they’d like for private testing.

Despite the 2019 car now being permitted to use for such tests, Ferrari opted to use the 2018 car again this week, and handed maiden F1 car drives to two of their Academy drivers.

Giuliano Alesi, son of former racer Jean, was first to take the wheel of the SF71-H. Peeling out onto the track in close to freezing conditions, Alesi’s car was adorned with the number 28 – the same number his dad raced with back in 1991. Jean was at the circuit, watching on as his son drove for the team with which Jean won his one and only race in Montreal in 1995.

“I’d like to thank Ferrari and the FDA for this fantastic opportunity today.” said Alesi. “To be able to get in the cockpit of the SF71H was incredibly exciting as was driving the car on track with my father watching and sporting the same race number he used.”

“In terms of handling, the car is not too difficult to drive, but the power was surprising and never seems to end. The immediacy and efficiency of the braking is also impressive.” continued Alesi, who revealed that the test also marked his final day as part of the Driver Academy after 5 years. “This test was the best way possible for me to bid farewell to Ferrari. Now a new adventure awaits me in Asia and I can’t wait for it to start.”

Marcus Armstrong was up next, taking over from Alesi before lunchtime. Armstrong, who is confirmed as racing with DAMS in Formula 2 this season, was also getting his first chance to drive an F1 car. He becomes the second New Zealander, after Chris Amon, to drive a Ferrari F1 car. Armstrong ran with the number 9, last used in F1 by Marcus Ericsson but has been chosen by Nikita Mazepin as his permanent race number.

“Obviously this was a special day in my life and it went exactly as I would have expected. That didn’t mean I enjoyed it any the less!” said Armstrong. “Being at the wheel of a Formula 1 car for the first time is always something magical and when the car is a Ferrari, then it’s really unforgettable. People always say it’s the braking that is the most impressive aspect and that was the case, but also the aerodynamic downforce, the speed in the corners, the steering, the power and the perfect gear changes are all on a different planet compared to the other racing categories. I’d like to thank Ferrari and the FDA for making this day possible and I can’t wait to jump back in a Formula 1 car again in the future.”

While Alesi’s and Armstrong’s runs were little more than a dozen laps each, the main focus of the day was on Robert Shwartzman. He carried out a more extensive programme with more than 50 laps on the board. One of the favourites to win the F2 championship in 2021, the Russian drove the SF71-H as part of a collective test last September. Unofficial timekeeping reports that Schwartzman went half a second quicker on this occasion, putting in a best laptime of 57.7 after clocking a 58.3 last time in the car. However, these times are manually recorded and the setup and tyre compounds are unknown.

“Driving a Ferrari Formula 1 car is always a privilege and I must admit that I was beginning to miss that feeling: today, along with the team, we worked on a programme aimed at improving my ability to provide feedback to the engineers and I hope I did a good job of doing what I was asked.” said Schwartzman. “As for myself, this was the best possible way to get back to driving in the new year. I soon felt comfortable in the car and with the team as it’s not even been a month since the last time and the feeling was good for all the laps I did. Now it’s time for me to focus on the Formula 2 championship with the Prema team, but I hope that I’ll get another opportunity to sit in a Ferrari again as soon as possible.”

On Tuesday, Charles Leclerc takes over the SF71-H, driving throughout the day, with Carlos Sainz making his debut Ferrari appearance on Wednesday.

