Here’s the very first pictures of McLaren’s new Mercedes-powered MCL35M, revealed at their Technology Centre at Woking in the UK.

Check out all the initial pictures of McLaren’s new Mercedes-powered MCL35M!

“Despite relatively stable technical regulations from 2020, there are several significant aerodynamic changes to the rules that are important to get right.” said McLaren Technical Director James Key. “Every change to these regulations presents an opportunity, and the team in Woking has been working incredibly hard in difficult conditions to maximise those opportunities.”

“One of the key elements of the MCL35M design is the integration of the Mercedes-AMG power unit, which has taken a considerable effort from the team in Woking, as well as our colleagues at Mercedes. Despite our limited scope for installation in a homologated car, the team has done a fantastic job of optimising our design work.”

“Building a Formula 1 car is never easy. These are the fastest and most technically complex racing cars in the world and that challenge has only been compounded by the covid-19 pandemic. Over the past year, the team in the factory has been subject to incredibly strict, rigorous testing and working procedures aimed at keeping our people safe. I’m immensely proud of how our incredible group of people has risen to this challenge and developed the best possible package.”