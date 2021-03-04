Here are the initial pictures of the new Haas 2021 Formula 1 car, the VF21, as the team launch their new look for this season.

Haas have revealed their new look for 2021, as the team embrace a new title sponsorship. Uralkali, the Russian potash fertiliser company, have agreed a new multi-year deal with the American team as they’ve signed Nikita Mazepin for this season. The young Russian, stepping up from racing in Formula 2 with Hitech, is backed personally by Uralkali as his father, Dmitry, is majority shareholder and chairman of the company.