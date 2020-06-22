Formula 1 has adopted a rainbow design to signify a new ‘WeRaceAsOne’ initiative, aimed to establish equality as the norm within the sport.

Formula 1 has announced a new initiative to tackle inequality within the sport, with the #WeRaceAsOne campaign going live on Monday.

With the Black Lives Matter protests globally gathering steam, including Lewis Hamilton participating in one in London last weekend, there has been an increasing clamour of voices to improve equality for minorities within Formula 1.

As a result, F1 has chosen a rainbow logo for the #WeRaceAsOne branding, ‘as it has become a symbol used internationally in the recent crisis to bring communities together”. It will be on cars and at F1 tracks throughout the 2020 season.

This will also serve as a ‘thank you’ for key workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic around the world over recent months. F1 has said that it is not a “one week or one-year theme that disappears as issues disappear from headline”, but rather this campaign will “underpin the Formula 1 strategy to make a tangible difference in our sport and society”.

A task force has also been set up within Formula 1. This is intended to listen to people in the paddock, including the drivers, in order to come up with new strategies to promote and encourage diversity.

Formula 1’s CEO Chase Carey said: “Our first race in Austria at the start of July is a big moment for our sport after nearly four months of no racing. While it is an important moment for the Formula 1 community it is also a time to recognise the issues that are bigger than any one sport or country.”

“The #WeRaceAsOne initiative we have launched today, in support of the #PurposeDriven Movement launched by the FIA last week, is our way of saying thank you to the bravery and unity everyone around the world has shown during this unprecedented time. It will also be a platform for Formula 1 to come together and achieve results against the most important issues facing us as a sport and the world. That is why at our first race in Austria Formula 1 will stand united to say loud and clear that racism must end.”

“We will show our full support in fighting inequality throughout the weekend and accelerate our own efforts to make Formula 1 more diverse and inclusive.”

“As a global sport we must represent the diversity and social concerns of our fans, but we also need to listen more and understand what needs to be done and get on with delivering.”