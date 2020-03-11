Formula 1 team personnel are currently being tested for the coronavirus, and will observe pre-cautionary self-isolation for the Australian weekend.

Three members of the Formula 1 paddock are currently self-isolating and are being tested for COVID-19 after suspicions that they may be infected with the coronavirus.

The personnel belong to two of the Formula 1 teams, with unconfirmed reports that they are from Haas and McLaren. The personnel presented themselves for testing for COVID-19 and are currently isolated in their hotel rooms.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott has issued the following statement.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been informed of three Formula 1 team personnel presenting for precautionary testing and who are now all undergoing precautionary self-isolation,” Westacott said. “The AGPC is monitoring the situation in conjunction with Formula 1 and the FIA.”

The news comes just a day after the Albert Park Hotel, located next to the circuit, confirmed a case of the coronavirus. Circuit bosses have also made changes to how drivers from both Formula 1 and Australian Supercars will interact with the public, with autograph sessions now being conducted as Q&A interview sessions.

The circuit also says that drivers will not be closely interacting with fans for selfies, autographs or other direct engagement.