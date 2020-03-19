Formula 1’s planned technical shakeup for 2021 has been postponed until 2022, after agreement from the FIA with the teams.

Formula 1’s plans to change the technical regulations with a major regulation shakeup for 2021 have been pushed back by a season, due to the uncertainty over the remainder of the ’20 season.

Due to the first half of this season being unable to get underway due to numerous postponements and cancellations in light of the coronavirus outbreak globally, the teams have all agreed with the FIA to push out the new regulations until 2022.

This means the current technical regulations will be carried over on into 2021. However, the plans to introduce the budget cap restricting team’s spending has not been scrapped, meaning that teams will be developing for the 2022 regulations under the new financial rules – unlike the original schedule.

This means there is some benefit to the smaller teams, who might not be as easily overwhelmed right at the start of the regulation cycle as a result of outspending by the bigger, better resourced teams.

The full details of the agreement has to go through the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council before formal sign-off and the nature of the exact decisions reached.