Formula 1’s race at the Nurburgring, the Eifel Grand Prix, will be broadcast live on YouTube to a selection of European countries.

Formula 1 has announced a first in its history, as it intends to broadcast the Eifel Grand Prix live on YouTube. The race is being held at the Nurburgring in Germany in October. It’ll be the first time the Nurburgring has been used for a Grand Prix since 2013, when Sebastian Vettel won for Red Bull Racing.

Formula 1 has lucrative deals with TV broadcasters but the Nurburgring’s return will be shown on YouTube in seven territories in Europe. Namely, these are Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

“We are thrilled to be working with YouTube on such an exciting project,” said Formula 1’s Head of Digital Media Rights Adam Crothers.

“As we continue to diversify our media distribution strategy and expand our digital offering, it is imperative that we engage fans who consume mediums differently and YouTube offers us the platform to achieve that.

“Partnering with YouTube also ensures we continue our pursuit of engaging new audiences in new ways to grow the F1 fanbase whilst continuing to innovate our media offering for new and existing fans.”