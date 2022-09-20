The newly announced Formula 1 schedule sees 24 race events scheduled between the start of March and the end of November next year.

The season is once again set to be bookended by Bahrain and Abu Dhabi while Las Vegas will be the only new location to be visited and is currently listed to debut as the penultimate round, between Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

The long awaited return to Nevada, after two races at Caesars Palace in the early 80s, will see it as the third Grand Prix in the USA during the season and the fifth on the North American continent.

China looks like to will be making its return to the championship for the first time since covid hit while Qatar will be back after sitting out the 2022 season due to its hosting of the World Cup.

“We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world,” said F1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali. “Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport.

“We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”

Despite the packed schedule, there are only two triple headers to be endured – Emilia Romagna, Monaco and Spain at the end of May/start of June, and the USA, Mexico and Brazil at the end of October/start of November.

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale,” added FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport.

“I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.

“In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”